A Black woman and her daughter are fighting back against a North Carolina apartment complex after revealing that they face eviction due to dancing at the pool, The Root reports.

Marshette and Alanah Foster are residents at a luxury apartment tower located in the city of Charlotte that is managed by rental property management firm, Greystar Worldwide LLC. The pair alleges that the eviction note comes with previous incidents of alleged harassment due to their race.

On April 30, a concierge approached 21-year-old Alanah and her friend to inform them that residents at the complex filed a complaint about them twerking by the pool. In addition to that, they were told that their group of five guests was too large, however, it was reported that the same energy was not given to white residents with the same amount of guests at the pool during the time.

Soon after, the Fosters received the notice which alleged “extremely unacceptable behaviors” for both dancing and accusations of a fight that took place at the pool.

For the Fosters, the Element SouthPark complex has a history of harassment by white residents including an incident that left Alanah with bloodied mouth after she was punched by a resident’s guests while returning home from work.

The incident took place on Jan. 9 after a white resident and their guest approached Alanah after work accusing her of holding up a line of cars while trying to get through the parking gate. Per reports, both individuals were intoxicated.

Along with the dancing and fighting, Alanah had previously been falsely accused of having sexual intercourse in the pool and reportedly always seem to run into issues when using the amenities provided with the apartment where they pay a total of $2,600 at the luxury high-rise building.

“I looked at the video, and you were not having sex in the pool,” Alanah said concierge told her after someone reported that she was engaging in intercourse at the facility. “We’re sorry this happened.”

The Charleston, South Carolina developer and rental property management firm has a history of questionable business practices. In 2019, Greystar was listed among seven housing companies named in human rights complaints filed in the District of Columbia and Maryland for alleged age discrimination. They were also accused of compiling several documents of personal information on tenants against without their knowledge in 2020.