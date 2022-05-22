Civil, a new documentary about Ben Crump’s life and work is slated to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12.

The esteemed attorney made the announcement Sunday (May 22) via his Twitter account.

The film is described as “an intimate vérité look following the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump as he challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients — including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.”

Kenya Barris is producing Civil through his Khalabo Ink Society production company along with Roger Ross Williams for One Story Up Productions. Nadia Hallgren, a double Emmy nominee for her work on the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, directed it.

In addition to being shown at the Tribeca Film Festival, Civil, will also be screened at the 2022 American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach. The doc is expected to be one of the first films shown at the three-day event.

“We are thrilled to open the festival with Civil, a timely documentary bringing light to issues of social justice and equity in America,” Nicole Friday, festival producer and president of ABFF Ventures LLC, said in a statement. “We’ve curated an entertaining and thought-provoking lineup of features, documentaries and web series and I am so excited to share our content with a live audience again.”

Crump, who has earned the nickname “Black America’s Attorney General,” first gained recognition in 2012 while representing the family of Trayvon Martin. Although George Zimmerman was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge, Crump made his mark and has since been recruited to serve as the attorney for the families of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Ahmaud Arbery, Danny Ray Thomas, Stephon Clark and a few of the residents of Flint, Michigan

Civil will stream on Netflix beginning June 19.