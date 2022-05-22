Lil B is on a Twitter following spree.

The Bay Area rapper announced Sunday (May 22) that his following privileges on the social media app have been restored.

“WOW!!!!!!! WOWWWWW I AM ABLE TO FOLLOW PEOPLE AGAIN!!! WOW!!!! OMG THIS IS THE MOST #RARE THING TO HAPPEN 2022!!!! IM NOT GOING TO FOLLOW ANYONE RIGHT NOW AS I NEEED TO RELAX A BIT!!! WOW!! OMG!!!! WOW!!!!! LIL B FOLLOWS ME 2022?!!! A LIL B FOLLOW 2022 IS EXTREMELY RARE!” he tweeted.

While it’s unclear when and why he was unable to previously follow accounts on Twitter, the BasedGod currently follows over one million users. The rapper follows doctors, politicians, athletes, fans and a large number of regular folks who may have no idea who he is.

“AS OF MAY 22nd 2022 I FOLLOW 1,363,515 (ONE MILLION THREE HUNDRED SIXTY THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN) PEOPLE OVER TWITTER.. I HAVE BITCHES ALSO I KNOW THE BASEDGOD!!!! WE CAN CELEBRATE ABOUT THAT AND MANY MORE THINGS!! LETS TALK ABOUT THE BASEDGOD!” he tweeted.

During his following spree on Sunday (May 22), Lil B announced that he is now following Big Sean, Soulja Boy, Bloomberg reporters Michael Tobin and William Turton, a producer he’s worked with, and more users.

just followed @BigSean EXTREMELY RARE LIL B FOLLOW 2022 NOT MANY WILL GET IT – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 22, 2022

Twitter does in fact have follow limits on the app. The company’s website states that in order “to prevent spam and manipulation of follow relationships and to ensure site reliability, there are technical limits regarding how many Twitter accounts you are able to follow.”

The limits are based on the rate at which a user follows new accounts, as well as how many followers the user has.

Every Twitter account is able to follow up to 400 accounts per day and Verified Twitter accounts are able to follow up to 1,000 accounts per day, the website states.

Every Twitter account can also follow up to 5,000 accounts but depending on how many followers a user has, Twitter may place a block on the account until the ratio evens out.

Check out Lil B’s tweets below:

