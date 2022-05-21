As the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Friday (May 20) night, there was a special guest who witnessed it all from the sidelines.

Inside the Chase Arena in San Francisco, Lil Wayne sat courtside with his son Kameron.

Just weeks before, the Sorry 4 The Wait rapper called the Mavs’ star player Luka Doncic a “ho” via Twitter.

Some fans allege Weezy’s tweet served as motivation for Luka and the Mavericks to defeat Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While it’s well known Weezy is a die-hard Lakers fan, he also roots for players such as Paul who was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005.

When Paul and the Suns got blown out by Luka and the Mavs, the team’s billionaire owner Mark Cuban fired back using one of Weezy’s lyrics in a tweet saying, “It’s a shit show, put you front row #MFFL.” The lyric is from Tunechi’s hit, “Uproar” released in 2018.

Paul wasn’t playing Friday (May 20) night, but Weezy was apparently in attendance after receiving an invite from Cuban.

According to Fox Sports 1 analyst and “Undisputed” host Skip Bayless, Cuban “made peace” with Wayne by inviting him to the playoff game. Wayne accepted the offer.

FYI … Mark Cuban made peace with Lil Wayne, invited him and son Kam to tonight's game and Wayne obviously accepted. Good for him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 21, 2022

Cell phone video shared on social media shows the billionaire entrepreneur walking over to where Wayne was sitting courtside. It appears the two had a conversation, however, it’s unclear what was said.

The Warriors overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half and 42 total points from Doncic on the night to win the second game in the series. For the Warriors, Steph Curry contributed 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds.

“It’s the Warriors. They have a great team. They’re a championship team. We’ve got to adjust our defense,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “We were up 19, so it’s a tough situation. But we can’t look back. What happened, happened. So we’ve got to move on.”

Check out clips of Weezy at the Mavs Warriors game below:

Mark Cuban said hello to Lil Wayne at halftime (via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/CLb5wgQD84 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 21, 2022