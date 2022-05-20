Segregation is over, yet a group of Ohio high school students thought it would be funny to take a trip back to the past by placing “Blacks only” signs above water fountains. The photos of the act were posted to social media, Cleveland.com reports.

According to administrators at Colerain High School, located just outside of Cincinnati, the students left the signs up for roughly 30 seconds before taking them down. An investigation of the incident is officially underway.

“Those who participated in this tasteless and hurtful act have been issued significant disciplinary actions,” said school officials in a statement. “This type of behavior is not and will not be condoned or tolerated. The actions that were displayed do NOT reflect the values and the culture we’ve worked so hard to cultivate in all of our schools across the district.”

According to a U.S. News and World report, 30% of the school’s population of 1,730 students consists of Black children and around 49% of the students are white.

While the Northwest Local School District did not say how many students were met with disciplinary action following the posting of the racist signs, they did note that at least two students were involved via a letter issued to parents and students.

“NWLSD stands firm in creating a culture of inclusivity, respect, kindness and compassion for everyone,” continued the statement. “As a school community it’s our responsibility to uphold these values and we will not tolerate any action from anyone that compromises or disrupts that culture.”

In addition to the “Blacks only” signs posted above the fountains, others had signs that read “Whites only” posted above them.

This comes on the heels of news last month that two Ohio House Republicans introduced a bill that would ban classroom instruction on topics that include gender identity, sexual orientation and critical race theory.