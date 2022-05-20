Today (May 20), Stunna 4 Vegas unveils his brand new Rae Rae’s Son album via Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment/Interscope Records. The 12-track effort was led by previous records like “BMF” featuring Icewear Vezzo, “Pay Me To Speak,” and the album’s outro “Sad Song” featuring Spinnabenz. Most recently, however, was “Suspect,” which served to set the tone for Rae Rae’s Son with some signature street-oriented subject matter:

I hope they know not to play ’cause we on that, all that talkin’, I ain’t got touched yet, before victim, might go like the suspect/ Pussy bitch, know we step like a protest, I heard I got these fuck n***as upset/

I went to see Johnny, said, ‘Bust that, and before I leave the house, I tuck that/ He get wet, we give him a bloodbath, bitch, he violate, he get wet up, they check a opp off the list when they check up/ Uh, these lil’ n***as mustard, can’t catch up (Pussy), you know I’m havin’ motion like set hut (Set hut)/ You know I get ’em hit, no football (Hit)

To celebrate the release of his new album, Stunna 4 Vegas will perform at three concerts in Charlotte, (May 21), Dallas (May 29) and Billings (June 9). YRB Teez and SSG Splurge will accompany the Billion Dollar Baby signee on throughout this string of shows. Fans can purchase tickets here .

Stunna 4 Vegas has been active on the music front for the last few months, dropping off loose cuts like “Activated,” “Go Nutz” with GetRichZay, “BIG 4 Flow,” “Steel (MMKK),” “WTW,” and “No Diss” with YRB Tezz for fans to enjoy. In 2020, he shared both Welcome To 4 Vegas and BIG 4x.

Be sure to press play on Rae Rae’s Son by Stunna 4 Vegas down below.