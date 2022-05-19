At this point, it’s safe to say that Virginia has become one of the biggest hotbeds of hip hop, much in part thanks to legendary artists and producers like N.E.R.D., Clipse, Timbaland, and Missy Elliott leading the movement during the turn of the century. Today, the Old Dominion continues to spawn top tier rappers like Young Crazy, Fresh Porter, and 804 Nano, all of whom deliver a special brand of street-oriented no-frills made popular by Pusha T.

One particular rising star from VA is MOREDENREAL, who — while he doesn’t have a huge discography as of yet — has already created hit singles like “Chicken” with Foogiano, “Black Opps” with BIG30, and “Pharmaceutical.” More recently, he liberated the hard-hitting “Can I Vent,” which sees him boasting about his carefree lifestyle:

“I’m driving all these foreign cars, it’s dark behind this tint, I’m strapped up ’cause I’m paranoid, so don’t take no offense, I’m sippin’ all this Tuss and Wock, lil’ mama, I’m the shit, I live my life like a rockstar, these perkies got me bent … you want it in your attic or basement, percocet it got me chasin’…”

Courtesy of Jordan Gonzalez comes a matching visual for “Can I Vent,” a simple-yet-effective clip that shows MOREDENREAL flexing his wealth in what looks like a warehouse. Viewers can see him with stacks of cash in hand, chilling in the back of a Rolls-Royce with a beautiful woman by his side.

In a past interview with 24Hip-Hop, MOREDENREAL spoke on what sets him apart from other artists:

“As an artist I’m different because of my creativity, I can go with any flow or on any beat freestyle or written. Never being satisfied makes me different as well, I’m never satisfied with my music and that encourages and pushes me to do more…”

With that, you can press play on MOREDENREAL‘s “Can I Vent” video below.