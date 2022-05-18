It’s been four years since Arin Ray blessed us with the critically acclaimed effort Platinum Fire, which — including its deluxe upgrade — saw 17 tracks and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, YG, DRAM, Childish Major, SiR, Terrace Martin, and Babyface. Since then, he’s released a well-received EP (Phases II) and collaborated with the likes of Juice WRLD, Nechie, Cordae, Rockie Fresh, and 21 Savage.

The R&B talent is revving up his engine once again as he returns to share a new set of singles back to back. First up was April’s “The Mood,” which was equipped with an assist from D Smoke and an accompanying seductive visual.

Next is the freshly released “Gold,” the official follow-up track that arrives paired with a music video with the same visual collaborator, Whipalo. With Arin Ray taking the reigns as co-director, the stunning new visual sees him fully indulging in a day spent with his lover as he delivers his lyrics that compare her to a rare element:

Shut the door to the spaceship, operation get back to the basics God damn/ She don’t know what she means to me ,God damn, she don’t what it seems to be/ Yeah, this done got a little crazy Life is looking like a classic Issa Rae scene God damn/ I don’t know what this means for me but I can say what it seems to be

Oh yeah, has it returned at last my light my fire, lets enjoy ourselves, inspired/ Gave me something I had to earn Gotta save that, save that/ Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, ah, gotta save that, save that/ Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, ah ah, gotta save that, save that Gold

Be sure to press play on Arin Ray’s new official music video for “Gold” down below.