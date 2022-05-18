Scarface is ready to hang it up in regard to his rap career. Before that happens, the Houston legend will be embarking on his recently announced “Farewell Tour,” which will see him hitting stages across North America for the final time of his well-decorated career. Said tour will kick off this July in Oakland, CA before closing the following month in Odessa, TX.

Surprisingly, there doesn’t appear to be a date listed on the schedule for his hometown. Scarface did give Houston a “farewell” show at the House of Blues back in November, when he also confirmed to Houstonia Magazine that he was ready to leave hip hop for good:

“I’m done with the rap … If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the past couple of years have seen Scarface dealing with COVID-19 and its many complications — specifically, the failure of his kidneys. Thankfully, his son Christopher Jordan provided him with a kidney last year, which he opened up about on social media:

“My son saved my life, and I can’t say enough about him … That boy saved my life man. And I love him so much. But I always said that shit though. He’s the best son a guy could have.”

It’s been seven years since he released his last solo LP Deeply Rooted, a 15-track body of work with a wealth of collaborations alongside Papa Reu, Z-Ro, Nas, Rick Ross, John Legend, Avant, CeeLo Green, and more. It’s been even longer since the Geto Boys (consisting of Scarface, Willie D, and the late Bushwick Bill) liberated The Foundation, which made landfall in 2005.

Check out the full dates for Scarface‘s “Farewell Tour” below. You can find tickets and additional information here.