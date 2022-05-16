Over the weekend, R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announced his collaboration with Mark Ronson titled “Too Much.” The track was released in partnership with Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet as a part of the brand’s miniseries, “Syncing Sounds.” On the track, Lucky Daye’s voice melts with Ronson’s production to create the perfect groovy record:

You don’t need a reason this can’t be described, you won’t need a ticket/ To take this ride said, ‘No expectation,’ just might blow your mind/ Oh no use in fighting to fit in, it takes control, takes control I can be your antidote/ What you need I know you wanna let it go it’s about time

Of the new track, Mark Ronson says: “The song is definitely disco, but also sort of sexy and elegant and soulful. It’s all the things that I am aspiring to every time I want to create something that’s going to make people move, but that if you’re sitting listening at home, you can still get into the song and the performance. Lucky’s vocal and melody does all the work there. It’s just a sexy, sexy disco record.”

Lucky Daye also added his thoughts on the collaboration, specifically about the song’s overall fun vibe and message. “In terms of the lyrics, I would say the theme is pretty much a party record,” he says. “Where you see someone who can’t really come out of their shell and you want to convince them to just have a good time. These days, it’s not that often where you can just go outside and have the time of your life.”

A few months ago, Lucky Daye released his highly-anticipated new album Candydrip. Produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile, Candydrip explores Daye’s redefinition of modern R&B through a conceptual Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work signals a new era for Lucky, and he grabbed a few assists from peers like Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild for the ride.

Be sure to press play on Mark Ronson and Lucky Daye’s brand new single “Too Much” down below.