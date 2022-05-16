As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday (May 14), a white 18-year-old suspect named Payton S. Gendron allegedly walked into a Buffalo, New York supermarket and began shooting. The attack is being described as a racially motivated hate crime. Gendron reportedly gunned down 10 Black people and wounded three others.

It appears that Gendron live-streamed the entire incident. There is footage of the alleged shooter driving into the Tops Friendly Markets store parking lot and footage from the attack inside of the supermarket.

A tweet from Media On Blast that has already garnered over 300,000 views since it was posted yesterday (May 15), shows video of the suspect apologizing to a white customer for almost killing him.

“BREAKING: Video FOOTAGE! Buffalo New York Shooter targeted people to kill inside supermarket, and says ‘Sorry’ to a white male for ‘Almost’ shooting him,” the chilling post is captioned.

Gendron was captured minutes after the attack and taken into police custody.

Sources say that through search warrants, authorities discovered the 18-year-old allegedly studied previous hate attacks and shootings. Authorities added that Gendron is a resident of Conklin, New York who is accused of traveling 200 miles to carry out the killing at Tops. A reported white supremacist manifesto linked to Gendron found online is currently being investigated.

On Sunday (May 15), Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, “The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime. It will be prosecuted as a hate crime.” He continued, “This is someone who has hate in their heart, soul and mind.”

The previous day, a spokesman for Erie County Medical Center informed the public that two people remained hospitalized but were in stable condition. Although 10 people were reportedly killed during the violent attack, 11 of those shot were said to be Black.

Gendron is currently on suicide watch and charged with first-degree murder. Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig Hannah revealed that the alleged shooter pleaded not guilty in court over the weekend.