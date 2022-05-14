A Dallas parent was arrested on Friday (May 13) after his son went to his neighbor’s house with a whip in his hand and banged aggressively on the front door.

The incident, according to TMZ, took place in a Dallas neighborhood on Friday.

According to the outlet, the boy, who is white, walked to his Black classmate’s home with a whip and began beating on the front door with his fist and his whip. Ring Camera footage shows the aggressive behavior.

Apparently, the kid was upset with the young girl and wanted to confront her. The Ring video then shows Carissa Nash, the lady of the house, coming to the door to tell the child to get off her property.

Nash can be heard saying, “Little boy, you better get your ass up and off my porch before I call the police, beating on my door like this! I will call the police, you need to leave. Don’t you ever beat on my God damn like that, GO!”

After the kid leaves, another video captures the confrontation between the Nash family and the child’s father.

Carissa’s husband, Dee, approaches the man and attempts to talk to him about his son’s behavior. They tell the man that his son allegedly scratched their car as he demands to see the evidence. Then, things take a turn as the man proceeds to pull out a firearm and begins shooting at the couple.

Dee details the entire incident via an Instagram post his wife shared. “Today was a crazy day! This kid comes to my door with a whip looking for my 9-year-old daughter, then puts a big ass scratch on the Audi,” he wrote in the caption below the Ring video. “The police came out and tells my wife, ‘it’ll work itself out since he moving soon’ So when I get home, the dad is outside, see’s me walking over to talk to him about the damages, and goes in the house. The dad tells the son to say he’s not there. A couple of minutes later he finally a come to the door with a gun! His scary ass almost shot himself and his daughter standing behind him smh #KidWithWhip #NeighborFromHell #Racism #Forney #BLM #Texas”

TMZ is reporting that the father was arrested Friday (May 14) and has bonded out.

