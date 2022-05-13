Today (May 13), Inayah steps back onto the scene with her brand new music video for “Always Something.” The Blu-directed clip brings viewers through a series of raw scenarios that may strike a few chords with people who are pushing through their daily struggles. While displaying the realities of substance abuse, single parent life, and more, the message “Always Something” brings is most people don’t need to bow out, but are just in need of a self care moment:

I just need a little bit of self-care (Self-care) I just wanna get the fuck up outta here (Outta here)/ A couple shots is soundin’ like a good idea (Good idea) if anybody call me, tell ’em I ain’t here (I ain’t here)/ Tell my babies I ain’t leavin’ tell my n***a I ain’t cheatin’ I don’t need a reason

Mama need the weekend but it’s always, always, always something/ Always something to do, always empty when you, always, always givin’ something/ It’s always something to lose I just need a little bit of fresh air/ Pull up, park (Park) and just sit there/ Might say, ‘Fuck it,’ DND and disappear/ Not tryna be sour but twenty-four hours ain’t enough time to kill

After a successful 2021 with the release of her sophomore project Side A and her single “Best Thing” hitting over 43 million views and becoming RIAA Gold Certified, Inayah is set to return with her forthcoming project titled Insecure later this year. In terms of recent visuals, Inayah shared “Peaches,” “Fallin,” and “What Are We.” She has spent most of her 2022 so far performing all over the country, including recently wrapping a set on Mary J Blige’s successful Strength of a Woman festival.

Be sure to press play on Inayah’s brand new “Always Something” music video down below.