Tomorrow (May 13), Johan Lenox is set to unleash his brand new project, WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up). As one final offering before the project is released in full, Lenox teams up with KayCyy to share “What Happening,” a unique offering of string arrangements and stacked vocal harmonies that speak to the album’s subject matter:

I thought I’d grow up, yeah, but that ain’t what’s happening, I thought I’d have a job, yeah, but that ain’t what’s happening/ I thought I’d fall in love, yeah, but that ain’t what’s happening/ We’ll see what happens, we’ll see what happens, we thought we’d fix the world, but it ain’t gonna happen/ It’s summer all year, yeah, but nobody’s happy

We thought we had a future, but that ain’t what’s happening nobody’s happy, so we’ll see you in heaven/ They don’t want to tell me, “Take the trash out” staring at my phone until I pass out/ I thought I had a dream, it’s in the past now put a little cheese, a littlе cash down

Paired with the new release, Lenox shares a vulnerable caption as he prepares for the project’s arrival tonight: “I don’t know how long it’s going to take to figure out life. I thought we’d be there by now, or at least close. But the world is falling apart and nothing is as stable as it ever seemed when I was a kid.”

Johan Lenox has a prolific resume, with his string arrangements appearing on top hits for Lil Nas X, Kanye West, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, FINNEAS + so many more. He also recently delivered a live performance of his single “No One Gets Me” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Be sure to press play on “What Happening” by Johan Lenox featuring KayCyy down below.