Just in time for summer, Yung Pooda returns with his latest party ready record, “Drop.” The accompanying video was shot in Houston and marks the second time that Pooda has collaborated with famed director, Mr. Boomtown. On the track, Pooda provides the perfect bounce-driven anthem that will have all the girls hitting the dance floor:

I gotta go cuz I got me a drop top, I gotta go cuz I got me a drop top/ I gotta go cuz I got me a drop top, I gotta go cuz I got me a drop top and if I hit the switch, I make the ass drop, ass drop/ If I hit the switch, I could make the ass drop/

If I hit the switch it’s going down like Mayday, knew that she was ratchet when she said her name was baebae/ She was on go like she never learned to say wait, today was a great day it’s Friday like day-day/ I’m smoking like rasta she listen to reggae slide, I just dropped the top to the ride

Prior to this, Yung Pooda joined forces with fellow Houston head DJ Chose to pay homage to one of Southern rap’s absolute staples. The two delivered “Forever Tippin” back in June, which includes a sample of Mike Jones’ widely loved “Still Tippin” track. Leading up to that, Yung Pooda dropped off his two singles “Lies Told” and “Repeat Dat.”

In one of his recent conversations, Yung Pooda spoke about how his music evolves as he lives life. “Every situation or problem that I go through, I embrace it,” he said. “I take that and I channel it into my music. So that helps me evolve a lot – just living and learning, trying to balance it all and analysing every situation I go through.”

Be sure to press play on “Drop” by Yung Pooda down below.