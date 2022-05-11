By Regina Cho
  /  05.11.2022

Griff Tyler has officially unveiled his latest body of work Played To The Left: A Love Story Continued, which serves as a follow-up to his 2020 offering Play Your Cards Right: A Westside Love Story. In the new release, Griff explores the story of when “the roles reverse and a player, gets played himself.” The intimate details are in the cover art as he appears next to the same car as the one pictured in his 2020 release, but this time solo, without a girl on his arm. Right from Played To The Left’s opening bars, Griff Tyler sets the tone for the reflective project over a Beyonce reference:

To the left to the left, everything I own in the-, used to have a happy home with you/ Now you wanna do me wrong, girl what’s wrong with you/ Why you play me to the left to the left, everything I have in a-, even if I end up going out sad with you, never replace everything I have with you 

Prior to this, Griff Tyler surprise-dropped his While I Have Your Attn EP back in April of 2021 and to further keep our attention, he made sure he came through with some new visuals. First, he brought fans into the boxing ring with him for “Show Off,” and after that he welcomed us into his Forehead Kisses Resort and Spa for the “Forehead Kisses” video. Since then, he has peppered fans with loose cuts like “Shoot,” “No Resolution,” and “Runnin Game” in the meantime.

In terms of additional stand-out visual offerings, Griff shared his breezy music video for “Wassup” featuring G Perico, a fan-favorite off Griff Tyler’s 2020 Play Your Cards Right project. The nine-track body of work boasts tracks like “Wild West” and the “Guarded,” and includes an additional assist from Emimeezy. In terms of other visuals from the same project, he also shared the official video for “Cold Piece.”

Be sure to press play on Played To The Left down below.

ASAP Ant returns with new project 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2022

Knucks unveils new project 'Alpha Place'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.06.2022
Griff Tyler

