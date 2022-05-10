After filing a lawsuit against a Kenosha police officer who left him paralysed, Jacob Blake has officially dropped charges, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The police officer, Rusten Shesky, will most likely get the opportunity to wipe his hands completely clean of the shooting after Blake dropped the civil rights lawsuit. He also agreed to a one-page stipulation which will prevent him from being able to refile the claim.

In the video, that has since been seen across the nation, Blake is seen walking toward his vehicle prior to the attempted August 2020 arrest. As he is walking,officers can be seen pointing their weapons at him with an intent to shoot. Upon entering his vehicle, one officer opened fire, firing off several rounds as his three sons watched.

He was left paralysed from the waist down.

Police were called to the scene after Blake allegedly attempted to break up a fight between two women. After the shooting sparked protests in the Wisconsin city, another tragedy took place when two protestors were shot and killed and a third was left critically wounded.

The shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, was ultimately found not guilty of homicide and reckless endangerment charges. Instead, he drew in fans and made television appearances.

According to a one-page stipulation signed by Blake, lawyers on both sides made an agreement to dismiss the case with prejudice. In the order, granted by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, there is no mention of a settlement.

Not only does the latest notion allow Sheskey to walk away scot-free, the Kenosha police officer was able to return to duty following a short administrative leave.

Just a few months shy of his return to work in April of 2021, the Department of Justice made the decision to not proceed with civil rights charges against him for shooting Blake.