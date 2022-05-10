A Georgia sheriff has turned himself in after being accused of groping a prominent former judge, per reports from WSBTV Channel 2 Action News.

Charges have been brought against the now-former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody who prosecutors say groped Judge Glenda Hatchett while the two attended a sheriff’s convention earlier this year. A witness to the case, former DeKalb County Sheriff, Thomas Brown detailed how the entire incident took place.

Hatchett attended the conference as Brown’s guest. He says that as he went to introduce her to other sheriffs attending the event, Coody touched the former judge inappropriately. The conference was held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Bar.

“As I turned to my left to focus back on the two of them, I saw his hand go down her left breast,” said Brown who recalls how reflecting on the day brings back disturbing memories. “I grabbed his arm threw it off of her chest and basically said, ‘What are you (adjective) think you’re doing?’ and that’s basically where it ended.”

He further explained how the situations left him upset and put Hatchett in an awkward positions. Brown also confessed that up until now, “she had a rough time of it.”

“She was there as my guest, so I was obviously upset,” Brown continued. “Obviously mad. He was obviously intoxicated.”

According to Brown, the former judge, who is the star of the previous court show, “Judge Hatchett,” hopes to someday further share her story to help others who have been the victims of sexual misconduct.

“She’s very passionate about telling her story at some point in time, if for no other reason, for the hundreds of ladies out there who may have been victims of some type of sexual assault, but have not said anything because they are afraid to do so,” said Brown.

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that Coody has not only turned himself in, but “take the charges seriously and will comply with all legal obligations placed on him.”