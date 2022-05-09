A Flint City Councilwoman by the name of Eva Worthing says that frustration caused her to mumble an alleged racist remark toward a Black counterpart during a previous meeting.

During the past week’s meeting, Worthing responded to comments made by fellow colleague (and Black woman), Jerri Winfrey-Carter by saying, “That’s ghetto.” At the time, Winfrey-Carter was responsible for leading the meeting.

“It was a racial tone. It is unprofessional, but to say ghetto I was offended and I was appalled by it,” said Councilwoman Tonya Burns who happened to overhear Worthing’s remarks.

Worthing claims that Winfrey-Carter threatened to “go all out” on her and wants people to know that she is not “a nasty white woman.” She alleges that her race is continuously brought up during the meetings.

“The fact is is that I’m consistency called a nasty white women. My race has been mentioned almost every meeting,” said Worthing in a statement obtained by MLive. “My children and occupation have been brought up and my white privilege has been mentioned solely to degrade my opinions.”

Burns found Worthing’s comment to be racist and brought it to the committee’s attention.

“To say ghetto and to say it so easily and to laugh about it, that disturbs me,” she continued. “That’s just wrong … You teach children and you’re comfortable saying ghetto?”

Furthermore, Burns expressed that past behaviors that have been tolerated need to be unlearned. She mentioned that mistakes of past council members do not need to spill over to the new committee which all three women are a part of.

“I think people are carrying over the last council and I think that we need to unlearn the past behaviors and we have to look at those who were in the past council who are the ones with that behavior,” Burns expressed. “So it’s not the new council that’s stopping us but it’s the unlearned behavior and the practices of the prior council that are now rolling over.”