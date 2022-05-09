It’s been about a year since Rah Swish unveiled his last project MAYOR OF THE STREETS, which came with 10 tracks and additional features from Smokepurpp, Ron Suno, Leeky G Bando, Fetty Luciano, and Young Costamado. Since then, the NYC drill pioneer has continued to make his name known along the likes of Dusty Locane, Curly Savv, and the late Pop Smoke.

Last week, Rah Swish blessed the masses with a new single titled “Tell ‘Em,” which sees him borrowing from Soulja Boy’s iconic hit “Crank That” to get his message across:

“Empty the clip, reload, and crank that, I’ll bet an opp and reload where his face at, I’m tryna slide like a tape deck, they in my DM like, ‘Swish where the tap at,’ I’m on the other side wit’ my lil bitch, in the bushes, she live where the rakes at…”

In a past interview with REVOLT, Rah Swish spoke on how he approaches creating music in the studio:

“When I walk in, I’m walking in with my favorite snacks. Those get the party started, M&Ms and apple juice. Definitely have to have some Casamigos before we start recording to get my mind right. Other than that, it’s just calm vibes. I’m usually with the gang. I don’t like too many people around me because when you’re recording and sometimes people will have their own conversation on the side. I’m like, ‘Nigga, you don’t hear me recording? I need a reaction. Is this hard? Is this shit weak?’ I just have a couple of different people around me. I’ll have some weed, liquor, food, and shit like that. That’s it.”

Press play on Rah Swish‘s “Tell ‘Em” video below. Hopefully, there’s a new body of work from the self-proclaimed mayor that will arrive soon after this release.