This past week, Emeli Sandé unveiled her fourth studio LP Let’s Say For Instance, which contains 16 songs and a single assist from Jaykae on the standout single “Look What You’ve Done.” In addition to the new release, fans also get to check out another visual from same project for “Ready For Love,” an Ollie Green-produced effort that sees her pouring her heart out about finding love with the right person:

“I kept myself to myself, I put my heart on the shelf, didn’t know I needed help until you came along, I was just going though life, no one to kiss me goodnight, lost all hope I’d ever find the one, I was drifting, baby, I was scared, but now I finally found somebody who cares, I’m ready to love again, I’m ready to love again, you give me strength to be vulnerable, I want the whole world to know, I’m ready to love again…”

Chronologically, Let’s Say For Instance follows 2019’s Real Life, an 11-track offering that landed within the top ten on the Scottish, Swiss, and UK charts. That project was led by well-received singles like “Sparrow”, “Extraordinary Being,” and “You Are Not Alone.”

In a recent sit-down with NPR, Sandé spoke on what it took to create her new album, which involved a lot of time indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I feel like this album really began with a journey of freedom. It was January 2020, and I’d been waiting to hear if the record company I was with wanted to continue. I found myself, you know, without a major label, without management. I was without a publisher. And then a couple of months after that, the whole world went into lockdown, and the pandemic hit. I made a decision. You know, let’s use this as a time where I can be creative, I can embrace the freedom. And that’s when I really began making the album.”

Press play on “Ready To Love” — and, if you missed it, the aforementioned new album — below.