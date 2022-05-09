It’s been a couple of years since MoneyMarr blessed the masses with his last project Millionaire Mindset, which contained 14 hard-hitting cuts and a single assist from Rah Swish. Following a couple of loose drops and notable featured appearances, last week saw the D.C. talent dropping off a new banger titled “Tip Toe,” which is full of the street-oriented rhymes that MoneyMarr is well known for:

“I’m rich and I’m jiggy, know I feel like Diddy, youngest in charge, still runnin’ my city, Casamigos keep the young hoes litty, I let ’em go and come back like frisbee, can’t fuck wit’ them hoes, she way to mix-y, minght fuck around and run into the enemy, might have to spin on they block and get busy…”

“Tip Toe” also sees a matching visual courtesy of Marko Steez, which sees MoneyMarr bringing his hard-hitting lines to life. Viewers can see him in a house with a beautiful women, masked up with a couple of cohorts in a vehicle, and more.

In addition to Millionaire Mindset, 2020 also saw MoneyMarr blessing his fans with Exotic Habits, another well-received effort that boasted collaborations alongside Black Fortune, Lil Skii, Taedoe Jugg, Xanman, and Baby Fifty. Prior to that, series like Draco Vibes and Youngest Trappest have helped to solidify MoneyMarr and the artist to look out for.

In a recent interview with On The Radar Radio, MoneyMarr spoke on how he feels about the D.C. area music scene as a whole:

“I feel like we got a little scene coming up, I support the scene that we got going on as far as all the other artists that’s poppin’ too. Shout out to them. We rising right now, we doing are little thing, I feel we should be noticed more. But I feel like it’s just a matter of time.”

With that, press play on “Tip Toe” below.