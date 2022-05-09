26 years after a white woman told cops that a Black man broke into her apartment and stabbed her boyfriend to death, she has been charged with committing the crime.

On Jan. 4, 1996, a woman named Jade Benning was living in California with her 22-year-old boyfriend Christopher Hervey. That morning, Benning made a call to 911, saying her boyfriend had been attacked by an intruder.

When officers arrived at the scene, Benning told them that she woke up around 3 a.m. and found ​​Hervey fighting with an unknown male. She described him as Black. Benning added that while she tried to intervene and fight off the attacker, she stopped after having her hand slashed during the struggle.

Authorities told reporters that the attack was likely an attempted robbery gone wrong. Hervey was rushed to a hospital but later died after receiving several stab wounds to his torso area. No one was ever arrested for the crime.

Since Hervey’s death, Benning has moved from California. She went from living in Las Vegas to relocating to Texas.

Now, almost three decades later, there’s finally been a break in the case.

Sources say Santa Ana police recently announced they had “worked diligently” to solve the 1996 cold case.

Hervey’s case was officially re-opened in January 2020 when an anonymous letter to authorities named Benning as the killer.

“An anonymous letter was received at the Santa Ana Police Department implicating Benning as involved in the murder of Christopher Harvey,” police said in a statement.

Advances in forensic technology allowed investigators to find enough evidence to charge a now 48-year-old Benning. Agents from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested her in Austin, Texas on May 3 where she currently owns a clothing boutique.

Benning will now be extradited to Orange County, California.