Vice President Kamala Harris has been announced as the commencement speaker for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The service academy’s officials made the announcement Friday (April 29) via social media and a news release.

Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the New London, Connecticut-based school one year after President Joe Biden spoke to graduates.

“We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” said Rear Adm. William Kelly, the academy’s superintendent. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

In a tweet, the vice president said: “For 231 years, the @USCG has been ‘always ready’ to protect the United States at home, at sea, and in cyberspace. I look forward to celebrating the @USCGAcademy cadets of the class of ’22.”

The commencement ceremony will be Harris’ first time visiting the school, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Last year, Harris made history as the first female commencement speaker at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

In addition to inspiring graduates at the Coast Guard commencement, the vice president is slated to speak at the commencement for HBCU Tennessee State University. She’ll be joined by Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

TSU’s commencement will take place on Saturday, May 7 in Hale Stadium. And the Coast Guard commencement will be held May 18 on Cadet Memorial Field.