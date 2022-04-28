Back in November, Ama Lou unveiled a four-song EP titled AT LEAST WE HAVE THIS, which initially boasted the successful single “Trust Nobody.” Another track, the Maestro The Baker-produced offering “Same Old Ways,” a R&B-hip hop blend that saw her catching some infectious, street-esque vibes in regards to subject matter:

“You’re never gon’ believe what I done, if you wanna know, pull up on me, it seems a little peak to threaten, but we don’t mind some enemies, why you second-guessing? You know it’s not my ting to keep it messy, yeah, why you make it complex? Hey, you know you can’t hear me when you be stressin’, yeah, when I said do it, yeah, I meant today, watch me touch roads on my same old ways, you’ll get that WhatsApp by the end of day, blacked-out Bally and a new North Face…”

This week, fans can check out a dope new visual for “Same Old Ways,” which was shot by Mahalia John and directed by Ama Lou herself. The clip begins with Ama and drummer Sampson Akotuah approaching an unknown, prestigious-looking institution as its new students. Things then switch to the two joining others in on what seems like a pretty lit school day, complete with gym glass, some chess action, a visit to the library, and impressive plates of food.

Ama Lou made huge waves back in 2018 with the EP DDD, which was accompanied by a viral short film that saw her getting involving in a Los Angeles crime ring. A year later, the North London talent released Ama, who?, which boasted five dope cuts and notable production from Frank Dukes, Murda Beatz, Atu + Dpat, Hi-Tek, and more. Hopefully, an official full-length debut lies somewhere on the proverbial horizon.

In the meantime, you can enjoy “Same Old Ways” below.