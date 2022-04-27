Earlier this month, REVOLT reported on the white right-wing reporter that was bothered by the number of Black people who attended the 2022 CMT Awards, which were held on April 11. The event was co-hosted by Anthony Mackie and featured appearances from Black people who attended to show support and have a good time.

This caught the attention of Right Wing host Patrick Howley, who griped about their presence while reporting on the event.

As he played a clip of Mackie on stage, Howley spoke over the audio and seemingly mocked Black people. “The melanated people invented country music!” he teased. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music! There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like— why?”

Many people have since chimed in and responded to his comments. R&B legend Monica, who has been nurturing her early love for country music and is now working on a country album, had a few things to say. She used Howley’s negative comments and used them as fuel. “I’ve never been more motivated.. Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses! I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artist that are currently working with me that would beg to differ,” she types.

Monica then continues to express her gratitude towards the people who are making her country music dreams come true. “Because of the genuine hearts of @lesliefram1 & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown …This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say “Welcome to Wakanda” gracefully bows w/ @anthonymackie.”

You can check out the clip of Howley’s full rant as well as Monica’s response below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica 🤍 (@monicadenise)