It’s been an interesting week for Justin Skye. During her Wine Down Wednesday chat on Instagram Live, the singer decided to call out her now-presumed ex-boyfriend after apparently catching his cheating. Today (April 21), Skye unveils a new single titled “What A Lie,” which further documents the aforementioned situation with lyrics about finding out about infidelities via her significant other’s cell phone and moving on from said toxic relationship:

“User, what a user, a blessing, learning lessons, I see then for entertaining leechers, my poison was your peaches, could’ve save my time, should’ve taken my space, that’s what needed my attention, not your fuckin’ face, wish I read between the lines, you were readin’ me, such an actor, what you were after was the industry, couldn’t believe I got that night, saw the messages in plain sight, how you never thought to delete, like you wanted me to read and now…”

It’s been about a year since Justine Skye released her last full-length effort Space & Time, which contained 11 songs and additional contributions from Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Rema. Prior to that, she liberated the equally dope offering Bare with Me (The Album), a continuation of her 2019 EP of the same name that featured a single assist from James Fauntleroy. As previously reported by REVOLT, Skye previously spoke on making music since her teenage years, as well as choosing to stick to her craft in spite of outside stressors:

“For a while, people have been saying I should give up music, which can be discouraging to most … For me, it’s just motivation. It’s all about the journey. And I think all these trials and tribulations create a story of longevity instead of something that’s here today and gone tomorrow. That’s what I’m in this for.”

Press play on “What A Lie” below.