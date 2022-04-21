Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a man harassing him on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. The passenger was seated behind Tyson and verbally harassed him repeatedly. A witness says that the passenger was heavily intoxicated.

The legendary boxer took a selfie with a man on the plane who appeared to be accompanying the rowdy passenger. The 55-year-old fighter then sat back down in his seat. The passenger constantly leaned over to speak directly into Tyson’s ear despite the boxer’s request for him to stop.

The passenger, identified only as “George,” also made pouting faces to mock the boxer. That’s when Tyson got up to address him. The flurry of punches against George only lasted a few seconds. George was treated for non life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with the police investigation.

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson,” said the man taking the video. One of Tyson’s representatives, Jo Mignano said that the passenger threw a bottle of water at the boxer.

Another person tried to push Tyson away. It is not yet clear whether Tyson was arrested or will face charges. According to Chicago-based attorney Andrew Stoltmann, he could eventually face battery charges.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that unruly passengers can face civil penalties for any misconduct that “can threaten the safety of the flight by disrupting or distracting cabin crew from their safety duties.”

Nicknamed the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson was the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at the age of 20 back in 1987. Earlier this week, the boxer made headlines when Joe Rogan joined his “Hotboxin” podcast to smoke weed. The episode was fittingly released on 4/20.