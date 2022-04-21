By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.21.2022

A former officer in Ferguson, Missouri has been ordered to serve probation for assaulting a handcuffed man and lying about it on a police report. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, Jackie Matthews, 63, was sentenced to three years of probation by a federal judge on Wednesday (April 20).

In March 2020, Matthews responded to a domestic disturbance call that led to the arrest of a man identified as “G.R.” The two started exchanging insults shortly after he was handcuffed, which ultimately escalated to a shouting match and a full-out physical altercation between the men. According to prosecutors, the former cop opened the door of the patrol car, where the man had been sitting in the backseat, and challenged him to get out of the vehicle. G.R. stepped out of the car, and the argument continued until Matthews attempted to force him back into the car. The man allegedly spit on the former officer, prompting him to grab him by the throat and hit him in the face multiple times.

In a police report filed later, Matthew falsely claimed that G.R. kicked the glass and the car door with full force. He also accused the man of lunging in his direction and spitting in his face during the arrest and said that he only opened the rear door to refasten the man’s seatbelt. Footage from Matthews’ body camera eventually showed that his allegations against G.R. were not true. He was terminated from the Ferguson Police Department in May, just about a year after he joined.

The former Ferguson officer was indicted in November 2020 on a federal civil rights charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law and falsifying records in a federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to filing a false report, and his civil rights charge was dropped as a result.

