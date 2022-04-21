Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman. This is a result of the campaign unsuccessfully suing Omarosa over her tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Omarosa first gained popularity as a villain-esque contestant on the first season of Trump’s previous reality television show “The Apprentice.” She later received a role as White House advisor when Trump was campaigning for his 2016 presidential election. Two messy years later, Trump told her “you’re fired!” White House former chief of staff John Kelly reportedly let her go for abusing the White House car service in December 2017. After her dismissal, she released recorded audio tapes from the White House, blasting Trump for using racial slurs and being unequipped as president. Following this incident, she stirred more controversy by releasing her book detailing her time working as an advisor of the White House.

In 2018, Trump’s campaign filed a complaint with the American Arbitration Association in New York against her, claiming that she violated a nondisclosure agreement with her book. However, the arbitrator ruled the 2016 confidentiality agreement was invalid under New York law. Omarosa’s lawyer, John Phillips stated, “the decision was the largest known attorney fee award against a Political Campaign or President we can find and hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine.”