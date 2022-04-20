Angela Hunte is currently gearing up to release her brand new album Mango, which is expected to be released later this year featuring Wyclef Jean, Tarrus Riley, and more. This week, she shares a preview from the body of work with “Better Without Me,” which according her the songstress herself is “a song about being the bigger person for sake of happiness when the love is out of sync.” The newly released accompanying visual filmed, directed, and edited by CruzOnCamera and sees Hunte in an intimate setting as she has to come to terms with the current situation between her and her lover:

Last night was a mess, I cried like a baby, you gave me ultimatums I said oh no/ I’m yous, you’re mine, I’m giving you a piece of mind as a lady love/ Too many words I’m being stuck, I’m telling you right now I ain’t giving up, you promised I was good

Prior to this, Hunte has released singles like “Me” and “Love” with La Tribu Royale, with her last full-length project being 2017’s R.A.W. In a recent conversation Angela Hunte opened up about the reasoning behind her wanting to pursue her musical career with more force. “As time went on, I realized that, ‘You know what? You have to sacrifice something for the greater good,’ because there were hundreds of songs sitting in my laptop that would never be heard,” Hunte said. “And people around just said, ‘You can’t do that. This is just wrong.’ I thought ‘Maybe they’re right.’ And then when we had this moment of quiet, all the silence and all the quiet, I got strong, and I realized I can do this.“

Be sure to press play on Angela Hunte’s brand new music video for “Better Without Me” down below.