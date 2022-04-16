Hampton University is lightening the load for its students.

The Virginia-based school has become the latest HBCU to announce that it will clear outstanding account balances. Specifically, Hampton has chosen to wipe all the overdue funds leading up to students’ Spring 2022 semester.

School officials have also decided that there will be no increase in tuition fees or room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Hampton’s President Dr. William R. Harvey said in a press release that the decision is due to the financial hardships many students and their families continue to face due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” Dr. Harvey said. “In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

The HBCU previously tapped into the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) last year to clear outstanding balances for students in the Spring 2021 semester.

Several other HBCUs, including Clark Atlanta University, Wilberforce University in Ohio, Delaware State, Shaw University, and South Carolina State have taken similar steps to relieve students of financial obligations.

The initiatives have been made possible partially due to the support the HBCUs have received from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The CARES Act allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to the American people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $14 billion of that amount was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the HEERF.

Hampton also recently announced that U.S. Army retired Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, a 1983 graduate of Hampton University, will serve as the institution’s next president.