Trina and Latto are back on a track together. Today (April 15), the two connect on the single “Clap,” which is both perfect for the strip club and for a wild night on the dance floor:

Walked in with the ones, brought him to the crib ’cause the strip ran out of ones, if they bringin’ money up, you know I got a ton, and I came with my dawgs, I don’t step out with no funds, they got that young cash, throwin’ money ’cause it’s mine, I got my own bag, these bitches livin’ off they nigga, shit be so sad, ’cause I ain’t sparin’ ho shit, said she want a couple dollars, told her, “Spend my whole dick, ayy…”

The two previously worked together on “Bitch From Da Souf (Remix),” the closing cut on Latto‘s 2020 debut album Queen Of Da Souf. Months after that project’s release, Latto took to social media to show love to the Florida veteran:

“REAL ASS RICH ASS BITCHES FROM DA SOUF … Trin Bean the first to embrace me in this industry I don’t play bout her she the realest in my eyes! When you rapping that freak gangsta shit give the baddest bitch her props”

It’s been a few years since Trina liberated her sixth LP The One, which contained 15 songs and additional contributions from DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Plies, Boosie Badazz, Nicki Minaj, Dave East, Kelly Price, K. Michelle, and more. In addition to the aforementioned collaboration, Trina has since provided her bars on tracks like Jay Burna’s “Game Time,” Kamaiyah’s “Set It Up,” LightSkinKeisha’s “Freaky Dancer,” and Tiffany Haddish‘s humorous drop “Come and Get Ya Baby Daddy (Remix),” which also saw assists from Begetz and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Press play on Trina and Latto‘s new single below.