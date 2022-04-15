This year has seen Gucci Mane keeping steady with a string of dope cuts like “Fake Friends,” “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” and “Blood All On It” with Young Dolph and Key Glock. Today (April 15), he keeps his momentum going with “Serial Killers,” a BandPlay-produced effort that almost feels reminiscent of classic Guwop — much in part thanks to its dark, real life subject matter:

“I look in the mirror and look at a killer, I grew up with niggas scope you out to get you, bodies keep stackin’ up, year after year, got these young niggas thinkin’ thеy serial killers, them choppеrs and switches, they scratch out the scene, left blood in their whip, he fucked up, he’s in jail, watch what you say ’cause this shit can get real, and watch how you move unless you made of steel, shot in the car and now God got the wheel, these niggas on whip, they got bodies for real…”

Last year, Gucci Mane liberated his fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy, a top 40 release that contained 17 songs and collaborations alongside Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Peewee Longway, Project Pat, E-40, and more. Since then, the 1017 captain has given much of his spotlight to his stable of artists with compilation drops like So Icy Boyz and So Icy Christmas.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Gucci Mane recently spoke to Big Boy in L.A. about what’s necessary for a successful marriage:

“It’s all about the money … No, I’m serious. You know we got two incomes, my wife is rich as hell. But I feel like for me, it’s just a personal thing. I would’ve never got married if I wasn’t financially well off.”

With that, you can press play on “Serial Killers.”