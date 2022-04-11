YK Osiris is currently in hot water with the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old Missouri teen who was died while on an amusement park ride in Florida.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Osiris took to Instagram shortly after Sampson’s death and offered to cover the fees for his homegoing, which took place over the past weekend:

“If anybody knows his family tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost.”

He further confirmed his intentions for the Sampson family during a run-in with TMZ:

“I did get in touch with them … I’m talking to them right now in terms of the process of it. But yeah, I’m talking to them right now … I feel like it was just a devastating thing for the parents, for everybody in his family, so I had to make it happen.”

Osiris finally took to his social media to show a GoFundMe screenshot which appeared to confirm a $15,000 donation from the Jacksonville star. In spite of this, Sampson’s brother took to Facebook to blast Osiris for lying:

“YkOsiri or whatever dude name is cancelled. Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.”

Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, also revealed that Osiris apparently blocked her on Instagram.

Osiris has since responded to the accusations through a series of IG stories, denying that he was untruthful about the matter. He also posted a conversation with the family that shows him further inquiring about the form of payment preferred. Nonetheless, the aforementioned brother seemed to end the matter with a GoFundMe image of his own:

“I’m not even gone argue about it. Top donation is $500 as shown. We didn’t ask, you volunteered. Stop lying to these people. He used my bro for clout.. thas that … The services were covered and it was beautiful. Thas all that matters.”

You can see Osiris‘ screenshots and Sampson’s brother’s Facebook post below.