Courtney Tailor — whose real name is Courtney Clenney — was detained and later taken to a mental institution after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in a Miami condo on Sunday (April 3).

Tailor — a 25-year-old white woman — is known as a social media Influencer and OnlyFans model. Authorities have held her in connection to the murder of her 27-year-old Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

Authorities responded to the 911 call around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and after transporting Obumseli to a nearby hospital, he died due to injuries sustained in the attack.

The New York Post stated that Tailor and Obumseli shared the luxury unit where the crime took place. Reports also say that Tailor posted “racy photos” online after Obumseli was murdered.

In newly released footage posted today from TMZ, Tailor sits handcuffed in the apartment while covered in blood as cops survey the scene.

According to TMZ, the clothes that Tailor is wearing in the footage are the same clothes that she wore in an Instagram Live from earlier in the day.

Officers have said that a domestic dispute ultimately led to the untimely death of Obumseli. Although Tailor was taken into custody, she has not been arrested because she made threats to kill herself — which prompted authorities to hold her for a mental evaluation instead. This procedure is commonly known as the “Baker Act.”

The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their treatment needs.

Those close to the couple made claims that fighting between the two was common. Reports also claim that police had been dispatched to their residence multiple times within the last three months.

As of now Tailor has not faced any charges for Obumseli’s death.