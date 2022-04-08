This week, Union Parish District Attorney John Belton revealed to a committee of the Louisiana State Legislature that he is moving forward with pursing charges in the death of Ronald Greene. Greene, an unarmed 49-year-old Black man, died following a high-speed chase with Louisiana State Police near Monroe, Louisiana back in 2019 — reports of the altercation stated that he was shot with a stun gun, wrestled to the ground, and put in a chokehold during the arrest attempt. At one point, he was left facedown on the ground unattended for at least nine minutes.

In the time following Greene’s passing, his family called for an investigation into his death, leading to the revelation of false statements and contradictory body cam footage from different officers involved. Associated Press eventually obtained about video footage and some audio of the fatal encounter, which subsequently saw the FBI ordering a re-examination of Greene’s autopsy. In addition, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after initially being told that Greene died on impact in a car crash.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, spoke to CNN on her frustrations with the case:

“It’s like part of their training is to say that: ‘I’m afraid,’ ‘My life is in danger,’ ‘I have to beat the hell out of him.’ … As we go into our third year, they’re still trying to create the narrative to lessen the charges that will be given.”

Belton also gave brief comments to WBRZ, stating that, while he’s limited in what can be said in the ongoing investigation, he does expect a special grand jury multiple times in order to comb through the evidence available.

“I can’t comment on specific state charges, but I do believe crimes were committed … It would be unethical and may jeopardize the case which charges that i would have the grand jury look into.”