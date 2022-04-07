Nathaniel Glover — better known by hip hop fans as Kidd Creole — has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter after stabbing a homeless man to death back in 2017. Prosecutors stated that Glover, 62, stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly in Midtown Manhattan in August of that year. His attorney, Scottie Celestin, claimed that Glover committed the act in self-defense:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It’s 12 o’clock at night. Who’s saying ‘What’s up?’ to you with good intentions? … His fear for his life was reasonable.”

According to Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl, Glover admitted to authorities that he stabbed Jolly — not in self-defense, because he felt that Jolly was making a pass at him. Shortly after, prosecutors said that Glover went to work to clean up before getting rid of the knife used near a Bronx subway station. Meanwhile, tourists came upon Jolly, who succumbed to his wounds in a hospital. According to Celestin, it was a dose of benzodiazepine, a type of tranquilizer medication, that took his life after being treated.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke on the trial’s outcome in a statement:

“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence. This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law.”

As the Kidd Creole, Glover was a part of the iconic hip hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, which also included Melle Mel, Scorpio, Rahiem, and the late Keef Cowboy. Together, the group released the trailblazing debut LP The Message in 1982, which housed the classic single of the same name. While there was a break-up within the Furious Five years later, all members would fully reunite for the album On the Strength in 1988.

Glover is expected to be sentenced May 4.