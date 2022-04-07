Miami police are investigating the death of a man, who was fatally stabbed at his high-rise apartment over the weekend, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

On Sunday (April 3), officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was stabbed in the shoulder by his 25-year-old girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, during what they believe was a domestic dispute. She was detained at the police station and later taken to a hospital where she underwent a mental health evaluation after making threats to kill herself. As of now, she faces no charges in connection to Obumseli’s tragic death. It’s unclear whether she acted in self-defense.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is active and has uncovered information about Obumseli and Clenney’s rocky relationship. In the last three months alone, officers have responded to several disturbance calls at the One Paraiso apartment. A neighbor of the couple, who has a clear view of their apartment, revealed that they were arguing just days before the stabbing and disclosed that Clenney was the victim of physical abuse.

A friend of the couple, however, doesn’t believe Obumseli would have put Clenney in harm’s way. “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn said. “From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself.”

Other mutual friends were simply surprised to hear about the tragic incident.

“These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary,” said John Ramsey, per NBC 6 South Florida. “We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this.”

“Even that we really lost Christian only, it feels like we lost Courtney at the same time,” added Tahki Banks. “We didn’t think this is how far it would have gone.”