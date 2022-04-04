By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2022

New York get ready — LL Cool J is bringing the “Rock the Bells Fest” to Queens, New York and Ice Cube, Rick Ross and Lil Kim will be with him, plus more.

On Monday (April 4), it was announced that the “Doin It” rapper was bringing back the “Rock the Bells” tour. From 2004 to 2013, there was another festival using the name of LL’s 1985 hit song, however, that festival was unaffiliated with the rapper and was later canceled as a result. In 2019, LL Cool J won a lawsuit claiming ownership of the festival name.

Now that the lawsuit is out of the way, let’s get into the lineup. The legendary rapper — who has also had quite the acting career — has included Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Trina, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, N.O.R.E., Fat Joe and Remy Ma, The Diplomats, DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch and Scarface, who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Fix. More acts are expected to be added at a later time.

In a statement, LL said, “This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today.”

He continued, “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

The event will be taking place in the “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor’s hometown of Queens, New York, and is set for August 6 at the Forest Hills Stadium.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but presale and registration are open now.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Kim
LL Cool J
N.O.R.E.
Rick Ross

Trending
Interest

Meet Anya Dillard, a young, gifted and Black leader fighting for change in her community

Chosen as one of McDonald’s “Future 22,” Dillard is an activist undaunted by the size ...
By Jess Sims
  /  03.30.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT goes behind the scenes at the 2022 Oscars | REVOLT Black News Weekly

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue takes us ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.01.2022
View More