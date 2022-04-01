We promise it isn’t a joke — on Friday (April 1), the House passed a bill that would decriminalize the use of marijuana, just in time for the unofficial smoker’s holiday, 4/20.

As more and more states — such as California, Colorado, Maine and Illinois — have allowed certain amounts of marijuana to be used legally, it seems as though the House is now on board with the idea. The bill would remove marijuana from being considered on the federal schedule of controlled substances, a move that many believe should have been done ages ago.

The House attempted to pass a similar bill in December — the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) — however, it did not make it past the then Republican-controlled Senate.

The MORE Act would have worked to provide the expungement of federal marijuana convictions dating back to 1971 and provide regulation and taxation of legal cannabis sales.

Though approved by the House, today’s bill would still have to be passed on to the Senate. At this time, there has been no official statement from the White House on whether or not President Joe Biden or Madam Vice President Kamala Harris supports the bill.

It would seem that the bill would allow for a boost in the economy as it’s been reported that in 2020 alone legal cannabis sales reached almost $20 billion.

Also, in 2020, Arizona’s Prop 207 legalized the use of recreational marijuana and began expunging the records of marijuana offenders.

Unfair incarcerations have been a hot topic for many years, but more so recently after WNBA star, Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury was arrested in Russia amid their war with American-ally Ukraine, for traveling with hash oil in her luggage. Hash oil is a concentrated cannabis extract. Griner, like many, — and mostly minorities — remains jailed for the substance.