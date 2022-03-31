Traci Braxton passed away at the age of 50 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. Her husband Kevin Surratt Sr. expressed his love for his wife of 25 years in a live-streamed service. “She was my free spirit, she was my hummingbird. I don’t know if y’all ever saw Traci’s back – she has five hummingbirds tattooed representing her sisters. And that was just her heart,” said Surratt. “I’m thankful to god that I had her for half of my life.”

Traci’s son Kevin Surratt Jr. took the podium and said, “My mother was my best friend. I love her and I miss her. When my mother told me she had cancer, the first thing she said was ‘K, I’m going to beat this.’ I said, ‘Alright ma.’ Then I found out the news.” Traci reportedly did not want a funeral or wake and instead opted for a cremation.

Traci is the younger sister of legendary seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton. Toni made an appearance on Tamron Hall and said, “I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself, ‘No, she’s gone. But she’s been here with us for 50 years so I try to relish in that moment and I try to smile about it and be grateful for the time we had.”

Traci and her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton signed a record deal with Arista Records in 1989. The sisters later became backup singers for Toni’s first U.S. tour after the “Breathe Again” singer went solo in 1991.

In 2011 the women reunited for the popular reality show, “Braxton Family Values” which also featured their mother. They also appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2015. Traci was a star on “Marriage Boot Camp” along with her husband. She released her debut solo studio album “Crash & Burn” in 2014. On Thursday (March 31), Traci Braxton-Surrat Day became official in Prince George’s County, Maryland.