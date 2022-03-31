“No Hands” rapper Waka Flocka stopped by the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast this week and was asked about his current relationship with Tammy Rivera.

Waka and the “All These Kisses” singer — who also has a swimsuit line, T. Rivera — have been linked since 2014, but their relationship gained more attention after the pair signed on to be cast members of the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

While speaking with Harper, Waka posed the question, “Why is it that … when people evolve for the better, why do it gotta be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit? You know what I’m saying? Just disgusting? People like ‘No, something happened. I know. You’re glowing girl, fuck him,’ or ‘Fuck her Waka, she ain’t shit.’ Like why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty?”

The “Round of Applause” hitmaker also made sure to let listeners know that the two are still on great terms, “That’s my best friend, that’s my dog,” he said of Rivera.

Although Rivera and Waka have ended their romantic relationship, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Charlie, who Rivera has from a previous relationship.

“Biggest blessing I have in my life, I always say, was Charlie. I got the blessing to raise another human being. Especially a young woman at that and just see all the challenges women go through and just — it’s deep. And that’s actually what just made me feel like a role model, a hero, number one. That’s when I started [feeling] like, ‘Damn, I’m actually number one in somebody’s life.’”

In addition to past episodes of Love & Hip Hop, Waka and Charlie’s close bond can be seen on the We TV series, “Waka and Tammy.”

In an Instagram Live from earlier this week, Rivera spoke on continuing to film the show despite them no longer being a couple. “It’s been pretty good this season, though you know? It’s been really good. Even though me and Waka not together, we still have the show and it’s been cool.” Rivera kept things positive throughout her conversation when asked by users how things were going.

“Waka and Tammy” airs Thursday nights on We TV at 9 pm/8 pm central.