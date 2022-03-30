Tobi Lou officially shared his brand new project, Non-Perishable, earlier this month. The body of work spans 11 tracks and includes features from T-Pain, Chika, and Jean Deaux. He has been steadily prepping fans for the release by unveiling well-received cuts like “Wide Open” and “Hopeless Romantic” over the last year.

Since then, Tobi has certainly kept the momentum going by keeping a streak of consistency alive in terms of visuals. Fans have since been able to indulge ingoing by s videos for cuts like “2hrs” featuring -Pain, “Meaningless,” and “Babycakes.” He made his return last night with the official clip for “Yamaguchi,” a dreamy and catchy track named after the famous figure skater, who he pays homage to in the video:

Kristi Yamaguchi skatin’ on my wrist I can’t even front you know I’m new to this/ Girl, you know you thicker than a bowl a grits (You know you thick) I just wanna give it to you, no offense/ Kristi Yamaguchi skatin’ on my wrist, I can’t even front you know I’m new to this/ Girl, you know you thicker than a bowl a grits/ I just wanna give it to you, no offense, I wanna go upstairs with you, upstairs with you/

Prior to this LP, Tobi shared other singles like “Okay” featuring Dreezy and also made an appearance on “Areyoudown? Pt. 2” by Saba. Tobi Lou’s last full-length project was 2019’s Live On Ice, which saw features from Rockie Fresh, Ryan Destiny, LEJKEYS, and more. Tobi was pretty active in 2020 as well, as he dropped off plenty of singles such as “Endorphins,” “Pretty Much,” “Neither Here Not There,” “Student Loans,” “Skin Care Tutorial 2020,” “hot tub DREAM Machine,” and “hot tub TIME Machine.”

Be sure to press play on Tobi Lou’s brand new music video for “YAMAGUCHI” down below.