Florida rapper Kid Trunks of the Members Only rap group is coming clean about statements he once made regarding his health. The emcee previously told his fans that he got shot and had lung cancer. He recently revealed that both comments are not true.

“First of all, I do wanna apologize for what I said about me getting shot. I did not get shot,” he confessed in a recent Instagram live. “I had a seizure in the hospital and I had the COVID mask over my face and I was straining myself. You know, they have a metal string in the COVID mask and it popped out and I cut myself in the chin.”

“I wasn’t thinking, and not just that, I also have a very bad drug addiction, and that leads me to do very impulsive things,” he continued. “I felt that my career was going down. I felt like I wasn’t getting as much love as I used to be.” Kid Trunks admitted that he was “clout-chasing” because he believed it would help change things for the better. Unfortunately, he added, it turned out to be “the stupidest thing I’ve ever fucking done.”

In regards to his cancer admission, the Broward County native clarified that he does not have lung cancer as he previously said. Instead, he has a “cancerous abscess” that is growing in his chest and the back of his brain. He blamed the lie on being under the influence of drugs as well as the fact that he’s “been going through a lot,” and issued an apology to his family, friends and fans.

Trunks then promised that he would make some positive changes, like going to rehab at a facility in Vietnam, so that he could prevent from causing his own death.

“If I don’t change now, the only result that’s gonna happen is death, and we all don’t want that,” he said. “The only thing I definitely didn’t lie about is having two near-death experiences in the last three months. I definitely had that. I just lied about what happened.”