West Coast rapper Kalan.FrFr has just released his latest single “Popstar.” The bouncy new track is the first taste from his forthcoming EP and shows off his signature melodic flow, thanks to production from Bankroll Got It and Diego Ave. On “Popstar,” Kalan.FrFr reminds fans about the importance of star power:

I got bitches passin’ out, man, I’m Mike Jack, VVS’s in my mouth, yeah, I know she like that/ Booty like she from the South, ooh, yeah, I like that all these hunnids fallin’ out my pocket, it be like that/ I go put that pussy on private, that’s a nice stash, baby started talkin’ ’bout a ring, I got side tracked, baby started takin’ off her jеans, I did not ask/ Yeah, when you really poppin’, it bе like that/ Yeah, when you a private client, you ain’t thinkin’ ’bout no price tags

Of the new song, the Compton native shares: “The concept behind the song is that anyone can be a pop star, you just have to wake up and feel like one. It’s a belief in one’s self, a feeling that you are shining regardless of what space you are in, you don’t have to be a rapper to be a popstar, I just happen to be one!”

Prior to this was the release of TwoFr 2 Extended, which is the deluxe version of TwoFr 2. That project included brand new guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan and 1TakeJay while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy. In celebration of the release of “Popstar,” Kalan will hit the road on his 7-city “Never Lose You” Tour, which kicks off on Apr. 28 in Orlando and makes stops in Atlanta, New York, and Houston.

Be sure to press play on Kalan.FrFr’s brand new single “Popstar” down below.