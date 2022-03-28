Over the weekend, Capolow returned with his latest single “iCarly.” Named after the popular Nickelodeon show, the brand new track sees production from ApolloJetson and arrived paired with a visual shot by Shooter7Seven. On “iCarly,” the Oakland fave floats over the bouncy beat as he speaks to fans about the shenanigans he’s been getting into lately:

My n***as know if they need me they can call me, and if it’s money on my plate they know that we gon’ all eat/ Tell me who I gotta * and I’ll do it in a heartbeat, I did so many hoes scandelous but I ain’t sorry/ Hoes cause of high heels baby that’s a party, wrote my name on a fan titty with a sharpie/ She a white bitch to coke and say gnarly

If fans want to keep up with Capolow, the rapper just dropped the first episode of his vlog series for his supporters to tune into and keep up with him on his life as a busy artist. Prior to this, Capolow officially unveiled his last project Code Name 16 a few months ago. He got fans prepped with singles like “2 Percs” and “Fuego,” and both the tracks have accompanying visuals. The new body of work came paired with the official music video for the OBN Jay-assisted “Chances.”

In 2020, Capolow released his project Room 304. On the 16-track project, he linked up with fellow Bay Area rappers Guapdad 4000 and ALLBLACK, as well as Murdock, Yungeen Ace, Az Chike, and Philthy Rich. He also dropped off his single “Down” as well. Kamaiyah and Capolow joined forces that September to create an homage to their city, their collab project Oakland Nights. The 10-track body of work sees features from RJMrLA and Keek Da Sneak, and maintains a smooth bounce throughout.

Be sure to press play on Capolow’s brand new “iCarly” music video down below.