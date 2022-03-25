By Terzel Ron
  /  03.25.2022

The “Baby Shark” theme song is about to live in your head rent-free for a little while longer.

Cardi B and her husband Offset will star in an episode of “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” The episode is set to air next month – on April 15, to be exact – on Nickelodeon. The company also announced a feature-length “Baby Shark” movie to be released in 2023 exclusively on Paramount+.

Offset will star as Offshark, Sharki’s biggest fan. The couple’s daughter Kulture will even make an appearance as Offshark’s three-year-old daughter.

Cardi will play “Sharki B,” a rap icon making her way into the Carnivore Cove for a performance. She enlists the help of Baby Shark and William for directions as she gets ready to perform her hit song “The Seaweed Sway.” The nine-time Grammy Award winner will also pair the song with a corresponding dance. “Swim to the left, swim to the right. Now spin/And do the “Seaweed Sway.’”

The trailer was released on the Nick Jr. Youtube channel earlier this week. “I got here by doing things my own Sharki B way” she quips, while including her signature phrase “okurrr.” Her debut album Invasion of Privacy is the longest running album by a female rapper ever on the Billboard 200.

“Baby Shark” became a global phenomenon in 2016 after a South Korean company named Pinkfong released a version of the theme song and music video. The video went on to become the most-viewed Youtube video of all time and currently boasts an astonishing 10 billion views.

This is not the first TV show for the couple. The “Wap” rapper launched “Cardi Tries __” on Facebook in 2020. It was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and featured guest appearances from basketball player Damian Lillard, and of course, Offset.

Offset stars as a judge on HBO’s “The Hype” streetwear design show. Cardi B makes a guest appearance in the first season to help designers style her boo. “Baby Shark’s Big Show” will also return for a second season later this year.

