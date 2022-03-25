As a close follow-up to his recent “Best Part of Life” visual, SAINt JHN has made his swift return this week to present “For The Squadron” single, both of which are expected to appear on his forthcoming album. The freshly released “For The Squadron” offering comes paired with a dreamy visual that takes viewers along for the day as SAINt JHN delivers his moody, slow-paced flow over some production courtesy of F a l l e n:

Only turnin’ up for the squadron shinin’ ’round here, we gotta rob them/ Bullets ’round here, we gotta dodge them stackin’ up paper for the problems odds stacked up, see the odds then/ We don’t ever end up Steve Jobs then, we don’t ever barely get jobs then

Georgetown massa goin’ often throw it up for the squadron/ Goofy n***a still gotta die pay for the time you switched sides/ Quiet with the handout, me need vibеs can’t get the blessings, you ain’t pay tithеs/ I let it off and it burn I’m only now on my grind/ Platform turned to a shrine

Prior to this, SAINt JHN and SZA came together for “Just For Me,” which made an appearance on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. At the tail end of 2020, after prepping fans with plenty of visuals, SAINt JHN delivered his While The World Was Burning album. The project boasts an impressive roster of assists including names like Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Future, JID, 6lack, DaBaby, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Kehlani. Also recently, SAINt presented plenty of visuals for fans like “Monica Lewinsky, Election Year,” “Smack DVD,” “Sucks To Be You,” “Gorgeous,” “Roses (Remix),” and “Ransom.”

Be sure to press play on SAINt JHN’s brand new music video for “For The Squadron” down below.