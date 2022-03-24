Morris Chestnut, whose career spans more than three decades, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He celebrated the momentous occasion on Wednesday (March 23) while showing appreciation to friends who have supported him — a self-proclaimed introvert — throughout his time in Hollywood.

“It’s really been tough for me to really be able to navigate this industry because it takes a lot out of me, and every time I do come up and do things like this, and people don’t realize it,” he began, per FOX 11. “So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that, to be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters…Friendship is very important to me. For me, it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”

Chestnut, a California native, made his professional acting debut in 1990, appearing in “Freddy’s Nightmares — A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.” The following year, he took his talents to the big screen as main character Ricky Baker from John Singleton’s directorial debut Boyz n the Hood, which also kickstarted the acting careers of Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long.

Chestnut has since appeared in cult classics Higher Learning, The Brothers, The Best Man and its sequel The Best Man Holiday. He is set to reprise his role as Lance Sullivan in “The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,” a 10-episode series that will stream on Peacock.

“Morris Chestnut is a man of many talents and one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men who has been seen in some of the entertainment world’s most popular television shows and films,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome him to our famed Walk of Fame where all his fans can come and visit his star.”